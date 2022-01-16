Search

16 Jan 2022

Cincinnati Bengals end 31-year play-off drought with dramatic win over Las Vegas

Cincinnati Bengals end 31-year play-off drought with dramatic win over Las Vegas

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

16 Jan 2022

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 to clinch their first NFL play-off win since 1991.

Quarter-back Joe Burrow threw for 244 yards, including touchdown passes to CJ Uzomah and Tyler Boyd for the Bengals, who had won the AFC North division for the first time in six years to reach the wildcard round.

Cincinnati’s second touchdown was controversial as the whistle had been blown for Burrow stepping out of bounds before Boyd held his pass and although that call was incorrect – Burrow had been in play – the down should have been replayed.

The Raiders had the chance to level the game with 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but Germaine Pratt intercepted Derek Carr’s pass in the end zone to secure the Bengals their first play-off triumph in 31 years.

In the second game of wildcard weekend, the Buffalo Bills thrashed the New England Patriots 47-17.

Quarterback Josh Allen lead the rout as the temperature plummeted to minus-16 at the Highmark Stadium.

Allen threw for 308 yards and five touchdowns while also rushing for 66 yards as the Bills, who had retained their AFC East title this season, became the first team in the Super Bowl era to score a touchdown on each of their first seven possessions in a play-off game.

Dawson Knox and Devin Singletary scored first-half touchdowns, before Emmanuel Sanders, Gabriel Davis and Tommy Doyle made the end zone in a ruthless win.

Bills safety Micah Hyde denied the Patriots an almost certain touchdown in the first quarter with a stunning interception of rookie quarterback Mac Jones’ attempted pass to Nelson Agholor in the end zone.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media