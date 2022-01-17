Search

17 Jan 2022

On this day in 2004: Martin Johnson announces international rugby retirement

On this day in 2004: Martin Johnson announces international rugby retirement

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

17 Jan 2022

England’s World Cup-winning captain Martin Johnson announced his retirement from international rugby as a player on this day in 2004.

Johnson, who led England to their World Cup triumph in Australia the previous November, was 33 when he called time on an illustrious 10-year Test career.

He confirmed his widely-anticipated decision by releasing a statement during Leicester’s Heineken Cup win against Ulster at Welford Road on January 17, 2004.

Johnson won 84 caps and led his country 39 times, including the thrilling extra-time World Cup final victory over Australia in Sydney and a Six Nations Championship Grand Slam the same year.

He was also the captain on two Lions tours, inspiring a 1997 Test series triumph in South Africa and being at the helm in Australia four years later.

On the domestic front, he skippered Leicester to 2001 and 2002 Heineken Cup triumphs and oversaw four Premiership title wins in as many seasons.

Fittingly, his final England appearance was the World Cup final when host nation and holders Australia were defeated in one of rugby union’s classic matches.

Leicester’s talisman second-row forward enjoyed a remarkable international innings when he established himself as his country’s greatest captain as England produced some unforgettable moments.

They beat Australia twice Down Under in the same year and defeated New Zealand away for the first time in 30 years before landing rugby union’s ultimate prize.

In the summer of 2008, Johnson was unveiled as England head coach.

During his tenure, the Red Rose won the 2011 Six Nations Championship, their first triumph since Johnson captained them to glory eight years earlier.

But Johnson left his post later that year following England’s World Cup quarter-final exit to France in Auckland. He has not taken up another management position in the game since.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media