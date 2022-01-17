Search

17 Jan 2022

No injury concerns for Paul Warne’s Rotherham ahead of Lincoln visit

Rotherham have a fully fit squad for Tuesday’s home game against Lincoln.

Will Grigg was replaced at half-time during Saturday’s defeat at Fleetwood but it is not thought the striker was injured.

Ben Wiles (back) and Mickel Miller (hamstring) are both fit again, although neither player was involved at Highbury Stadium.

Curtis Tilt has been recalled from his loan spell at promotion rivals Wigan after the two clubs could not agree a fee, and it remains to be seen if the defender will be part of the boss Paul Warne’s squad.

Lincoln continue to manage Teddy Bishop’s groin injury. The midfielder-turned-right-back has been struggling with the problem, which saw him taken off in the games against Sunderland and Cambridge last week.

It is a long-standing issue which may soon require him to come out of the side for a spell.

Imps boss Michael Appleton is hopeful of making another signing before the trip to the AESSEAL New York Stadium, having already brought in Swansea pair Morgan Whittaker and Liam Cullen on loan this month.

Joe Walsh (quadricep), Adam Jackson (concussion) Liam Bridcutt (calf) and Tom Hopper (stress fracture) remain out along with long-term absentee Lewis Montsma (knee).

