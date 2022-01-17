Search

17 Jan 2022

Paul Tisdale could mix things up when Stevenage host Crawley

17 Jan 2022

Stevenage manager Paul Tisdale has suggested he may need to make changes to freshen up his side as they host Crawley in Sky Bet League Two.

New signing Luke O’Neill could come back into the reckoning after sitting out Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Sutton.

Defender Michael Bostwick, who began a second spell at the club this month, will hope to be available after a slight knock.

Another recent recruit, Ed Upson, is still awaiting his full debut after remaining on the bench at the weekend.

Crawley are likely to be without new signing Caleb Watts due to a hamstring injury.

Watts, who joined the club on loan from Southampton this month, made his debut off the bench at Carlisle on Saturday but lasted just 18 minutes before being forced off again.

Defender Jordan Tunnicliffe is close to making his return after a spell out while Reece Grego-Cox will hope to continue after making his comeback as a substitute at the weekend.

Defender Ludwig Francillette and midfielder Will Ferry are likely to remain on the sidelines.

