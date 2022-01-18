Search

19 Jan 2022

Stalemate for AFC Wimbledon and Portsmouth

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Jan 2022

AFC Wimbledon and Portsmouth contested a 0-0 draw in a tough battle at Plough Lane.

In an even contest the home side claimed a second straight goalless draw after Saturday’s stalemate against Morecambe, while Portsmouth picked up a point after the weekend’s loss to MK Dons.

Wimbledon were on top in the first half and their best chance came two minutes in, Jack Rudoni’s low half-volley from 12 yards saved by Gavin Bazunu.

Ollie Palmer’s 21st-minute header looped over while Luke McCormick’s strike shortly afterwards crept wide.

But Portsmouth nearly opened the lead when Lee Brown’s header was cleared just short of the line for a corner in the 38th minute.

After being outplayed in the first half Pompey started strongly in the second, with George Hirst quickly forcing a save from Dons keeper Nik Tzanev.

Mahlon Romeo’s fierce strike 15 minutes from time smacked the top of the crossbar and Sean Raggett’s header was stopped by Tzanev, but the visitors could not find a breakthrough.

