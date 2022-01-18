Search

19 Jan 2022

Wigan’s comeback win moves them into the top two in League One

Wigan’s comeback win moves them into the top two in League One

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Jan 2022

Wigan came from behind to beat Morecambe 2-1 at the Mazuma Stadium and climb to second in Sky Bet League One,

Cole Stockton gave the hosts an early lead but a goal from WIll Keane in first-half added-time and a header from substitute Stephen Humphrys 16 minutes from time gave Leam Richardson’s men the points.

Morecambe took the lead after just eight minutes when Stockton produced a fine finish from eight yards out after Wigan failed to clear Greg Leigh’s left wing cross.

Wigan came into the game with Shane McLoughlin forced to make a smart goal line clearance after goalkeeper Trevor Carson punched an inswinging corner against his own post

Carson then produced a fine save low to his right to tip a low shot from Callum Lang around the post before Wigan’s pressure finally told just before the break when the unmarked Keane scored from six yards out.

The Shrimps started the second half well, with Stockton hitting the post from 25 yards and firing another effort inches wide.

However, Wigan asserted their authority and got the winning goal when Humphrys directed a looping header over Carson.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media