19 Jan 2022

Both managers agree referee had to abandon Forest Green v Mansfield due to fog

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Jan 2022

Forest Green boss Rob Edwards and Mansfield counterpart Nigel Clough agreed that the referee had no other option than to abandon Tuesday’s game after just four minutes due to fog.

Earlier, referee Carl Brook delayed the kick-off for 15 minutes as thick fog descended on The Fully Charged New Lawn.

However, play lasted for only four minutes, with Forest Green’s Jamille Matt hitting a speculative strike through the fog to test Manchester United loanee Nathan Bishop in the Stags’ goal.

That was it for action, with the referee choosing to call time despite hoping the fog would lift, with the game officially abandoned at 8.25pm.

Edwards felt his table-topping side had started brightly in their brief cameo against a Mansfield side boasting six wins on the spin.

He said: “We started the game really well, but we couldn’t see the far side and the linesman couldn’t see the far side of the pitch and you don’t want to get done with someone four yards offside.”

Edwards wanted the game to be given every chance, but felt the right decision was made.

He added: “We wanted to give the game every chance, but it was a little bit farcical, you couldn’t see what was going on, on the far side and all you could see was a yellow ball pinging round and it wasn’t safe and you have to be careful because you don’t want it to be a laughing stock.”

Clough concurred with Edwards on a night of frustration for both sides, saying: “Apparently they had a shot.

“There was nothing the referee could do about it. We all gave it every chance.

“The last thing we needed with two very good teams on show was the supporters not being able to see it.

“We couldn’t see the far side of the pitch and the linesman couldn’t see for offsides.

“Before kick-off it actually improved a little and so at 7.45pm we agreed to give it 10 minutes, but after playing four or five minutes it came down again.

“Once we kicked off the players said they couldn’t see the ball once it went over a certain height and our two wide men couldn’t see each other.

“There aren’t many worse things for a footballer than to be denied a game when you’re ready for it.”

