The goals will come – Mark Robinson confident despite another goalless draw

AFC Wimbledon manager Mark Robinson says he is confident goals will come for his side after a second straight 0-0 draw.

After Saturday’s stalemate against Morecambe, it was a similar result for the Dons against Portsmouth.

In a goalless first half it was the hosts who were in control, with Jack Rudoni’s low half-volley superbly saved by Gavin Bazunu just two minutes in.

Ollie Palmer and Luke McCormick also missed opportunities, with Lee Brown’s 38th-minute cleared header the closest Portsmouth came to scoring.

Pompey were livelier in the second half with a low shot from George Hirst, saved by Nik Tzanev, an early statement of intent.

Tzanev made more key saves, stopping shots from Ronan Curtis and Sean Raggett while Pompey’s Mahlon Romeo hit the bar in a tense final 20 minutes for the hosts.

After an encouraging result, Robinson believes his side will find the back of the net soon.

He said: “I don’t feel that we don’t look like we’re going to score. I just felt tonight our detail was just off a little bit.

“I’m confident the goals will come. We were free-flowing against Crewe and scored goals against Cheltenham in the FA Cup. They will come.

“Teams know we’re dangerous, they throw their bodies on the line. We’ve just got to find better solutions in that final third. When you haven’t scored, sometimes you can be that little bit anxious.

“I wouldn’t think tonight looks like one team was eighth and the other 20th. We know we’re not that side. If we keep doing what we’re doing we’ll climb up the table.”

For Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley, the focus is now to push on in the playoff race with new signing Tyler Walker and Hurst key to his plans.

He said: “Tyler is a brilliant signing for us. I know him really well, I’ve had the pleasure of working with him. He’s a clean finisher.

“He only arrived yesterday afternoon so once we get him up to match sharpness, he’ll be lethal I’m sure.

“George has done really well. He’s had to really fight for his spot. I admire his tenacity to fight for his place in the starting XI.

“He deserved to start tonight. Our aim is to try and create competition in all of the positions so we can keep the squad fresh.

“We know what the second half of the season looks like. We know that we probably have to get 75 points, which will probably get us to the playoffs.

“We’ve probably got to get on the right side of these tight games- that’s the truth. I’m pretty sure with continued work we can just turn the screw in our favour.”