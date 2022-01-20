Search

20 Jan 2022

Tyrese Fornah could make Shrewsbury debut against Bolton

Shrewsbury could hand a debut to midfielder Tyrese Fornah when they host Bolton.

The 22-year-old has joined Town on loan from Nottingham Forest until the end of the season.

However, he may have to be content with a place on the bench if boss Steve Cotterill sticks with an unchanged XI for the sixth match in a row.

Midfielder Khanya Leshabela’s loan spell from Leicester is expected to be terminated soon due to his lack of game time.

Bolton are still without winger Xavier Amaechi, but he is due back in training next week after a hamstring injury.

Lloyd Isgrove and Andrew Tutte are still battling back from their hamstring problems.

Midfielder Josh Sheehan is continuing his rehabilitation from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

But Wanderers have no new injury problems following Saturday’s 2-0 win over Ipswich.

