20 Jan 2022

Jake Bidwell could make Coventry debut against QPR

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

Coventry could hand a debut to new signing Jake Bidwell as they host QPR in the Sky Bet Championship.

The 28-year-old left-back or winger, who had a spell at QPR earlier in his career, joined the Sky Blues from Swansea earlier this week.

Centre-back Kyle McFadzean and midfielder Liam Kelly are pushing to return after recent periods in isolation while striker Martyn Waghorn is also close to featuring after shoulder and calf issues.

Ben Wilson again looks likely to be preferred in goal but Fankaty Dabo (groin) and Ian Maatsen (hamstring) could be out for another month.

David Marshall is set to continue in goal for Rangers.

The veteran Scotland keeper joined the club on a short-term deal last week with Senegal’s Seny Dieng at the Africa Cup of Nations and Jordan Archer nursing a shoulder problem.

Ilias Chair is still away with Morocco and, although Ossie Kakay’s Sierra Leone are now out of the tournament in Cameroon, the game is likely to come too soon for him to feature.

Jordy De Wijs has stepped up his training after calf trouble but winger Sam McCallum (hamstring) is a month away from featuring.

