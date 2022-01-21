Search

21 Jan 2022

Oli McBurnie hoping to return for Blades in Luton clash

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

Sheffield United forward Oli McBurnie is hoping to prove his fitness for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Luton.

The Scot is nearing a return after a spell out with injury and Covid-19.

George Baldock and John Fleck are also back in training after lay-offs, but it is not clear if they will be in contention to face the Hatters.

Defender Baldock has been out of action for a month while midfielder Fleck has not featured since Paul Heckingbottom was appointed as manager in November.

Luton are hoping to have Admiral Muskwe back from the Africa Cup of Nations to bolster their attack.

The Zimbabwe international has missed Luton’s last three games, but his involvement in the tournament in Cameroon ended earlier this week.

Manager Nathan Jones will check on the fitness of defender James Bree, who missed Wednesday’s clash at Reading with a tight hamstring.

Forwards Harry Cornick and Danny Hylton after close to returning after spells out.

News

