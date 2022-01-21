Search

21 Jan 2022

No new worries for Forest Green ahead of Carlisle clash

Forest Green boss Rob Edwards has no fresh injury or illness concerns ahead of his side’s League Two clash with Carlisle.

Rovers will go into the game on a 13-match unbeaten run and feeling fresh after their midweek game against Mansfield was postponed after just four minutes due to fog.

Edwards made a number of changes for the clash with the Stags and is likely to keep an unchanged team against the Cumbrians.

It means another opportunity for striker Jake Young, who made his first start since October against Mansfield.

Carlisle will be without defender Kelvin Mellor as they look to extend their unbeaten run in League Two to five games.

The defender limped off with an unspecified injury during the midweek draw with Hartlepool an,d while the club are still awaiting scan results, boss Keith Mullen expects Mellor to be sidelined for a number of weeks.

Mellor’s absence will give Joel Senior the chance to step in and stake his claim after pushing for his chance for a number of weeks.

Zach Clough is on the verge of a return following a calf injury, while Sam Fishburn is also available again after suffering from tendonitis.

News

