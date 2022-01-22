Search

22 Jan 2022

Sam Winnall heads late winner for Oxford

Sam Winnall heads late winner for Oxford

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Jan 2022

Substitute Sam Winnall headed a late winner against his old club as Oxford beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-2 in a thriller in front of their biggest gate of the season.

Owls captain Barry Bannan opened the scoring in the seventh minute when he fired home Liam Palmer’s cross with a crisp first-time drive in front on 10,071 at the Kassam Stadium.

Matty Taylor equalised in first-half stoppage time, heading Marcus McGuane’s cross back across goal and into the net.

Josh Windass then made a stunning impact, coming on for Wednesday as a 68th-minute substitute and drilling home an angled shot three minutes later after a slick one-two with Lee Gregory.

But Taylor bundled in a second equaliser less then a minute later for his second goal of the game and his 14th of the season.

Oxford had changed to three at the back for the second half and looked more dangerous going forward.

And after 84 minutes Winnall glanced in Billy Bodin’s corner to complete a dramatic Oxford United comeback – and their first win of 2022.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media