22 Jan 2022

Dion Charles opens Bolton account with last-gasp winner at Shrewsbury

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Jan 2022

Recent signing Dion Charles grabbed a last-minute winner for Bolton against Shrewsbury as Ian Evatt’s side made it back-to-back victories following a five-match losing streak.

Charles opened his account for the Trotters in style as his late rocket secured all three points against a Shrews side that had been unbeaten in five games in League One.

The hosts’ first chance fell to Elliott Bennett as he blasted over the bar in the 15th minute.

Later in the half Ryan Bowman had a clear path to goal but his poor effort only found the away stand.

Shrewsbury threatened again just after the break as Daniel Udoh received a ball with his back to goal and let rip on the turn as James Trafford produced a fine save to tip his effort past the post.

On the hour mark, former Bolton boy Josh Vela’s floating cross was headed just over the bar by the dangerous Bowman.

Shrews goalkeeper Marko Marosi the pulled off a superb stop to keep Charles out as Bolton sought to snatch the lead.

But the former Accrington striker made no mistake second time round as his swerving volley secured a welcome three points for Wanderers right at the end.

News

