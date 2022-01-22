Search

22 Jan 2022

High-flying Boreham Wood held to Weymouth draw

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Jan 2022

High-flying Boreham Wood were held to a 1-1 National League draw by struggling Weymouth at Meadow Park.

The hosts took the lead just before the half-hour mark when Frankie Raymond found the back of the net with his first goal of the season.

Weymouth equalised on the stroke of half-time when a mix up between goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond and Jamie Reckord led to the ball ending up in the hosts’ net by the Wood left-back.

There was a stoppage in play midway through the second half when Omar Mussa suffered an injury off the ball and the  players were taken back to the dressing room while he received treatment.

Play soon restarted and Tyrone Marsh was unlucky not to hit the target when he let fly from distance.

Wood drop to fifth in the table as a result, while Weymouth ended a run of seven league defeats on the bounce to remain 21st.

