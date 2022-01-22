Search

22 Jan 2022

Exeter at their best in Walsall victory, says Matt Taylor

Exeter at their best in Walsall victory, says Matt Taylor

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Jan 2022

Exeter boss Matt Taylor hailed his side’s set-piece superiority as the Grecians comfortably saw off 10-man Walsall 2-0 to boost their play-off push.

Headers from Tim Dieng and youngster Cheick Diabate earned Exeter back-to-back victories, after a run of six without a win, and kept them just a point off the top seven.

The Grecians were the better side throughout and only a string of saves from Walsall keeper Carl Rushworth kept the score down.

“That was probably Exeter City at our best, although I actually liked us more against 11 men. That was the most pleasing aspect today,” said Taylor.

“Their goalkeeper was man of the match by an absolute distance – how he kept them in that game for so long was incredible to witness because he made some fantastic saves.

“And for all our good play we didn’t get that ball in the back of the net, so in terms of the two set-pieces, they were important moments in both halves.

“There’s different ways to skin a cat and to score a goal – and set-pieces are going to be big for us, I want bodies to go and attack that ball.

“I’m pleased because that’s three out of the last four league games we’ve kept clean sheets in and that’s something we didn’t do enough of in the period leading up to Christmas.”

Walsall, meanwhile, slipped to 17th after a third consecutive defeat and their shortage of numbers in defence was not aided by centre-half Rollin Menayese’s red card.

Menayese, booked in the first half for fouling Jevani Brown, was sent off for clattering into the same player after Rushworth spoiled his otherwise excellent copybook by trying to dribble out of his area.

Saddlers boss Matthew Taylor admitted Walsall will need reinforcements during the remaining days of the January transfer window with suspensions and injuries biting hard.

“The players that were given jobs to mark today didn’t do it and that’s why we lost,” he said.

“Everything that could go against us probably did so today. We lost Stephen Ward to a bad calf injury and then our centre-half gets sent off and you are down to 10 men.

“The group are extremely down at the moment – we’ve lost three games in a row and there’s no getting away from the fact.

“The elephant in the room is that we need new players at the football club and we are most definitely working as hard as we possibly can to accelerate that process.

“Suspensions, injuries, it’s tough to take. We are well aware of the positions we need to strengthen.

“It’s all going against us. I don’t think there’s any quick fix – we will try to put some Polyfilla over where we are at the moment.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media