24 Jan 2022

Steve Cooper ponders Nottingham Forest defensive setup in Joe Worrall’s absence

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

24 Jan 2022 12:55 PM

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper must have a rethink in defence for Tuesday’s Championship clash with Barnsley after revealing Joe Worrall faces six weeks out with broken ribs.

Worrall was missing for Saturday’s 2-1 win over rivals Derby, with Ryan Yates brought into the back three, but Forest struggled early on and Cooper switched formation in the first half.

Goalkeeper Brice Samba played the second period with a heavily bandaged head following a clash with Tom Lawrence, having passed concussion tests.

Alex Mighten and Joe Lolley both remain out with knee problems.

Barnsley are still short of numbers following recent coronavirus issues within the squad, and must check on several players after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Birmingham.

Liam Kitching, Callum Styles and Aaron Leya Iseka all suffered knocks at St Andrew’s and are considered doubts for the trip to Nottingham.

Cauley Woodrow is a long-term absentee after knee surgery.

Barnsley coach Poya Asbaghi is still seeking his first victory in charge, with his side bottom of the table and winless since November.

