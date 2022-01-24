Burton without striker Louis Moult for MK Dons clash after positive Covid test

Burton are without Louis Moult for the visit of MK Dons.
The striker missed Saturday’s 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon after testing positive for Covid.
Conor Shaughnessy and Jacob Maddox are available after knocks for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side.
Burton are 11th in League One and 10 points adrift of their fifth-placed visitors.
MK Dons new boy Connor Wickham is pushing for his first start after joining last week.
The striker came off the bench for the last 15 minutes of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Doncaster.
The loss may convince boss Liam Manning to make changes for the trip.
Hiram Boateng could also earn a recall after being a late substitute at the weekend.
