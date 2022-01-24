Search

24 Jan 2022

Burton without striker Louis Moult for MK Dons clash after positive Covid test

Burton without striker Louis Moult for MK Dons clash after positive Covid test

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

24 Jan 2022 3:25 PM

Burton are without Louis Moult for the visit of MK Dons.

The striker missed Saturday’s 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon after testing positive for Covid.

Conor Shaughnessy and Jacob Maddox are available after knocks for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side.

Burton are 11th in League One and 10 points adrift of their fifth-placed visitors.

MK Dons new boy Connor Wickham is pushing for his first start after joining last week.

The striker came off the bench for the last 15 minutes of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Doncaster.

The loss may convince boss Liam Manning to make changes for the trip.

Hiram Boateng could also earn a recall after being a late substitute at the weekend.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media