25 Jan 2022

Jon Rahm will hope for more favourable conditions at Torrey Pines this week

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Jan 2022 12:25 PM

World number one Jon Rahm will hope to find conditions far more to his liking as he returns to the scene of his US Open triumph this week.

Rahm was overheard complaining furiously about the relatively-easy test posed by the three courses used for The American Express last week, where his total of 14 under par was only good enough for a tie for 14th.

“Piece of s*** f****** set-up. Putting-contest week,” the fiery Spaniard could be heard saying in a video taken by a spectator as he walked off a green during the third round at PGA West.

Fortunately for Rahm, who could be overtaken in the world rankings if Collin Morikawa wins on the DP World Tour in Dubai, the Farmers Insurance Open is staged at Torrey Pines, a considerably happier hunting ground.

Rahm won his first PGA Tour title there in 2017 and is a cumulative 51 under par in the event, while he also lifted his first major title over the South Course at the public facility in San Diego last July.

The Farmers Insurance Open is played over the North and South Courses over the first two days, with the final 36 holes taking place on the tougher, longer South Course.

Rahm will play his first round on the South Course alongside Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson, with defending champion Patrick Reed also on the South Course alongside Phil Mickelson and Marc Leishman.

Former Open champion Francesco Molinari, who has fallen from a career-high fifth in the world rankings to 181st, will look to build on his performance in The American Express where he briefly held a share of the lead late in the final round before finishing in a tie for sixth.

The tournament runs from Wednesday to Saturday to avoid a clash with the final round of NFL play-off games on Sunday.

