26 Jan 2022

Scott Twine stuns Burton with stoppage-time winner for MK Dons

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Jan 2022 11:25 PM

Scott Twine fired home a stunning stoppage-time winner to extend MK Dons’ unbeaten away record to five Sky Bet League One games with a 1-0 victory over Burton.

The striker capitalised on a bouncing ball in the box to send a dipping effort over Ben Garratt with a second remaining.

While the Dons dominated much of the game in terms of possession they were unable to find a way past Ben Garratt in the Burton goal.

The Albion stopper superbly tipped over a rising effort from Josh McEachran and the Dons also hit the frame of the goal twice, Tennai Watson hitting the crossbar and Troy Parrott seeing a shot pushed onto a post.

Albion also hit a post in the first half. Gassan Ahadme denied from a towering header as he looked to covert Daniel Jebbison’s cross.

Garratt produced an outstanding save to deny Parrott in the opening minutes of the second half and the Spurs loanee glanced a late header wide until the visitors’ persistence finally paid off to find a way past the Burton keeper.

