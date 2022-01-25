Search

26 Jan 2022

Ollie Palmer scores Wrexham winner on debut against Grimsby

Ollie Palmer scores Wrexham winner on debut against Grimsby

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Jan 2022 11:25 PM

Ollie Palmer scored on his Wrexham debut as his new side beat Grimsby 1-0 at the Racecourse Ground.

The Red Dragons made it back-to-back league wins and are still sixth in the Vanarama National League while Grimsby remain 10th.

Wrexham came close to an opener when Aaron Hayden got on the end of a Ben Tozer long throw-in but headed wide.

Palmer put Wrexham ahead in the 35th minute with a goal on his debut after Liam McAlinden fizzed the ball into the box for the forward signed from AFC Wimbledon on Monday to hit home.

Paul Mullin nearly doubled the lead four minutes into the second half but goalkeeper Max Crocombe made a good save to deny Wrexham.

Grimsby continued to search for an equaliser, with both Shaun Pearson and Luke Waterfall coming close in quick succession, but Rob Lainton was able to save.

