26 Jan 2022

Notts County slip out of top seven after goalless draw at Wealdstone

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Jan 2022 11:55 PM

Wealdstone were able to hold on to earn a point after drawing 0-0 with Notts County.

The draw sees the Magpies drop out of the National League play-off places into eighth, while the Stones edge away from the relegation zone, moving up to 19th.

Jamie Mascoll had a good chance for Wealdstone 20 minutes in after a shot from outside the box, but Sam Slocombe was able to dive down and save.

Notts County came close two minutes into the second half with Jayden Richardson firing wide before Cal Roberts’ volley was blocked and cleared by the home defence.

Richard Brindley fired a shot from 30 yards out but was denied by Stones goalkeeper George Wickens, who was able to tip the ball over the bar.

Richardson had a chance – but the Wealdstone defence were able to clear – before Kyle Wootton was denied in stoppage time, with Connor McAvoy able to block.

