Search

27 Jan 2022

Chris Wilder may shake things up for Middlesbrough’s game with Coventry

Chris Wilder may shake things up for Middlesbrough’s game with Coventry

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

27 Jan 2022 1:55 PM

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder could make changes for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Coventry in response to Monday night’s defeat at Blackburn.

Wilder was unhappy with the display in a 1-0 reverse at Ewood Park, in which he fielded the same team as had started the 2-1 win over Reading nine days earlier, and has hinted he may shake things up.

Duncan Watmore, who has been used as a substitute in the last four league games, will hope for a start with Aaron Connolly and Andraz Sporar having drawn a blank against Rovers, while Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun has come off the bench in the last two and is also pushing for inclusion.

New arrival Riley McGree and fellow midfielder James Lea Siliki are still away on international duty with Australia and Cameroon respectively, while Marc Bola and Marcus Browne continue to work their way back from injury.

Coventry boss Mark Robins will head for Teesside with a squad still depleted by injury and illness.

Todd Kane is hopeful of returning to the reckoning after missing Tuesday night’s 1-0 victory over Stoke with a knee ligament strain, while Ian Maatsen is working his way back from a hamstring problem.

Josh Eccles came off late in the midweek win with a cut knee and cramp but is expected to be fit, while Callum O’Hare is nursing a dead leg.

However, Liam Kelly, Matt Godden, Fankaty Dabo and Jodi Jones remain on the sidelines.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media