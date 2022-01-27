Top scorer Vadaine Oliver could be back for struggling Gillingham against Oxford

Struggling Gillingham could have top scorer Vadaine Oliver back in the team on Saturday when they face Oxford at Priestfield.

Caretaker boss Steve Lovell has said Oliver will hopefully be available after the striker was absent for the 0-0 draw with Shrewsbury on Tuesday to be at the birth of his child.

Ben Reeves missed the clash with the Shrews through injury and Lovell has said the midfielder will be out for a few more games.

Tuesday’s match was a 13th successive League One outing without victory for Gillingham, who are second-bottom of the table and parted company with boss Steve Evans earlier this month.

Herbie Kane misses out once more for Oxford as he completes a suspension.

The midfielder has been serving a three-game ban following his red card against Lincoln on January 8.

Since Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Sheffield Wednesday, Jordan Thorniley has been recalled from his loan spell with the U’s by Blackpool and Joel Cooper has joined Port Vale on loan.

Karl Robinson’s men currently occupy the final play-off berth in the table.