Search

28 Jan 2022

Derby without Ravel Morrison for Birmingham clash

Derby without Ravel Morrison for Birmingham clash

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Jan 2022 3:55 PM

Derby will be without midfielder Ravel Morrison for Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship match against Birmingham.

Morrison was shown a red card in injury time of the 2-1 defeat at East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest, so serves a domestic suspension, but he has since been called up by Jamaica for their World Cup qualifiers.

Poland international Krystian Bielik (knee) could be back in contention for the first time in just under a year following his ACL injury, having featured for the Rams’ under-23s last week.

Teenage defender Dylan Williams has joined Chelsea in a permanent move, while Jordan Brown has signed for League Two club Leyton Orient.

Birmingham could hand debuts to new signings Lyle Taylor and Juninho Bacuna.

Striker Taylor has joined on loan from Forest for the remainder of the season, while Dutch midfielder Bacuna joins on a three-and-a-half-year deal after moving from Scottish Premiership champions Rangers for an undisclosed fee.

Midfielder Gary Gardner is pressing for a start after coming off the bench to score a late goal as Blues fought back to draw 2-2 against Peterborough on Tuesday night.

Forward Troy Deeney (hip), Marcel Oakley (ankle), Ivan Sanchez (leg) and Adan George (ACL) continue their recovery, while veteran defender Harlee Dean has joined Sheffield Wednesday on a loan.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media