John Sheridan could ring the changes when Oldham face Leyton Orient

John Sheridan could ring the changes as Oldham look to snap out of a six-game losing streak against Leyton Orient on Tuesday.

The return of captain Carl Piergianni did not help Latics’ cause as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Mansfield on the weekend but he will be available once again.

Dylan Fage came off the bench last time out and he may be in line to start.

Oldham are three points from safety but are without a win since their 2-0 victory over Bradford in February.

On the other hand, Leyton Orient have won their last three and boss Richie Wellens may be more reluctant to make changes.

Striker Ruel Sotiriou has scored six goals in his last seven outings and should line up from the off once again.

Defender Tom James continues to be unavailable and will be out for the rest of the campaign.

George Ray made a cameo appearance off the bench in Orient’s 2-0 win over Barrow and will be looking for more minutes after his recovery from a hamstring injury.