Search

30 Mar 2022

John Sheridan could ring the changes when Oldham face Leyton Orient

John Sheridan could ring the changes when Oldham face Leyton Orient

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Mar 2022 6:55 PM

John Sheridan could ring the changes as Oldham look to snap out of a six-game losing streak against Leyton Orient on Tuesday.

The return of captain Carl Piergianni did not help Latics’ cause as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Mansfield on the weekend but he will be available once again.

Dylan Fage came off the bench last time out and he may be in line to start.

Oldham are three points from safety but are without a win since their 2-0 victory over Bradford in February.

On the other hand, Leyton Orient have won their last three and boss Richie Wellens may be more reluctant to make changes.

Striker Ruel Sotiriou has scored six goals in his last seven outings and should line up from the off once again.

Defender Tom James continues to be unavailable and will be out for the rest of the campaign.

George Ray made a cameo appearance off the bench in Orient’s 2-0 win over Barrow and will be looking for more minutes after his recovery from a hamstring injury.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media