30 Mar 2022

Jacksonville Jaguars to play a home game at Wembley each season through to 2024

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Mar 2022 10:25 PM

The Jacksonville Jaguars have committed to playing a home game at Wembley Stadium for the next three years.

The Florida franchise played under the arch for seven straight NFL seasons between 2013 and 2019, then lined up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last year after the London Games resumed following a Covid-enforced hiatus.

The Jags will now return to Wembley in each season through to 2024 after a vote was passed at the NFL’s Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida.

Shahid Khan, who owns the NFL team and Championship leaders Fulham, said: “It’s a great pleasure to be able to announce that the Jacksonville Jaguars will be playing one home game per season at Wembley for three further seasons.

“It’s hard to believe it will have been three years since our last game at Wembley.  But that changes this autumn, and we look forward to coming back to our London home.

“We have built a great fanbase already in the UK and I look forward to that increasing as we reaffirm our commitment to playing one home game per season in the UK for the long term, as was always the ambition when we first played in 2013.”

