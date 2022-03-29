Search

30 Mar 2022

On this day in 2012: Stuart Lancaster appointed England head coach

On this day in 2012: Stuart Lancaster appointed England head coach

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

29 Mar 2022 7:25 AM

Stuart Lancaster permanently succeeded Martin Johnson as England head coach on this day a decade ago.

Lancaster had been in interim charge after former England captain Johnson resigned in the wake of the team’s failure at the 2011 World Cup in New Zealand.

It was a big step up for the former Leeds Tykes player and ex-school teacher, who had previously been employed in a dual role as the coach of England Saxons and the RFU’s head of player development.

Then aged 42, he was promoted to the full-time job on a contract until the end of the 2015 World Cup, having guided England to a second-placed finish in the 2012 Six Nations, behind Wales.

“Being head coach of your national team in any sport (is an honour), but to do it at a time when we’ve got a World Cup in our own country is a huge, huge honour,” Lancaster said at the time.

“It’s been everything that I’ve worked towards, going through all the coaching qualifications. For me to get to the pinnacle it’s an unbelievable honour.”

Lancaster resigned in November 2015 after a dismal home World Cup.

His side became the first English team – and the first former world champions – to be knocked out in the group stage of the competition following Twickenham defeats to Wales and eventual runners-up Australia.

Since September 2016, Lancaster has worked as a senior coach for Irish province Leinster.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media