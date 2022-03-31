Walsall to assess Donervon Daniels ahead of Leyton Orient clash

Walsall will check on Donervon Daniels ahead of the League Two clash with Leyton Orient on Saturday.

The defender limped off with a calf injury after just five minutes of the Saddlers’ defeat to Salford last weekend.

Rollin Menayese, who came off the bench to replace Daniels at Salford and scored his first goal for the Saddlers, could be in line for a start if Daniels does not recover in time.

Goalkeeper Carl Rushworth is available again after international duty with England Under-21s while Zak Mills stepped up his return from injury with 45 minutes for the reserves in midweek.

Orient remain without the suspended Theo Archibald, who serves the second game of a two-match ban.

Archibald was one of five players to drop out of the side in midweek when Orient’s unbeaten run under manager Richie Wellens was ended by relegation-battling Oldham.

Wellens is set to revert to a side similar to the one that beat Barrow last weekend after saying “the lads that came in didn’t do themselves justice” against Oldham.

Aaron Drinan, Shadrach Ogie, Darren Pratley and Adam Thompson could return to the starting XI, but defender Tom James remains sidelined through injury.