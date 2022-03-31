Search

31 Mar 2022

Walsall to assess Donervon Daniels ahead of Leyton Orient clash

Walsall to assess Donervon Daniels ahead of Leyton Orient clash

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

31 Mar 2022 3:55 PM

Walsall will check on Donervon Daniels ahead of the League Two clash with Leyton Orient on Saturday.

The defender limped off with a calf injury after just five minutes of the Saddlers’ defeat to Salford last weekend.

Rollin Menayese, who came off the bench to replace Daniels at Salford and scored his first goal for the Saddlers, could be in line for a start if Daniels does not recover in time.

Goalkeeper Carl Rushworth is available again after international duty with England Under-21s while Zak Mills stepped up his return from injury with 45 minutes for the reserves in midweek.

Orient remain without the suspended Theo Archibald, who serves the second game of a two-match ban.

Archibald was one of five players to drop out of the side in midweek when Orient’s unbeaten run under manager Richie Wellens was ended by relegation-battling Oldham.

Wellens is set to revert to a side similar to the one that beat Barrow last weekend after saying “the lads that came in didn’t do themselves justice” against Oldham.

Aaron Drinan, Shadrach Ogie, Darren Pratley and Adam Thompson could return to the starting XI, but defender Tom James remains sidelined through injury.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media