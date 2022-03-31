Steve Evans eyeing changes as Stevenage prepare to face relegation rivals Oldham

Steve Evans could make changes to his Stevenage side for the crucial clash with relegation rivals Oldham.

Boro, winless in 10 games, slipped into the bottom two in League Two on goal difference on Tuesday night after Latics won at home to Leyton Orient.

Having recently struggled with a Covid-19 outbreak, Stevenage lost to Exeter last weekend in Evans’ first game in charge, with Arthur Read, Bruno Andrade and Jamie Reid hoping for promotions to his starting XI after coming off the bench in the 2-1 defeat.

Forward Luke Norris was passed fit and scored at St James Park, but defender Michael Bostwick is set to remain sidelined.

John Sheridan will need to check on a few players after the midweek win over Orient ended a six-match losing run.

Defender Jack Stobbs came off after 55 minutes with an injury, while forward Hallam Hope and midfielder Nicky Adams took knocks during the game.

Oldham were boosted by the returns of defender Sam Hart and midfielder Christopher Missilou from suspension and international duty respectively against Orient.

Forward Junior Luamba is still working his way back from a hamstring injury and defender Harrison McGahey remains sidelined with a thigh issue.