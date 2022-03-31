Search

31 Mar 2022

Plymouth without injured top scorer Ryan Hardie for Oxford showdown

Plymouth without injured top scorer Ryan Hardie for Oxford showdown

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

31 Mar 2022 5:55 PM

Plymouth will be without leading scorer Ryan Hardie when they host promotion rivals Oxford due to injury.

The forward, who has netted 16 league goals this season, picked up a thigh strain during last Saturday’s defeat to Ipswich and has been ruled out for three weeks.

Hardie’s absence could provide an opportunity for Jordan Garrick, who replaced the former Rangers player at Portman Road, to lead the line.

James Bolton is a fitness doubt for Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher while Conor Grant is likely to miss out.

Oxford manager Karl Robinson hinted that he may make changes to his side ahead of their trip to Home Park.

Robinson has been handed a boost with the return of some players, including winger James Henry who is back in contention after a groin injury.

Midfielder Mark Sykes is also available following his time away with the Republic of Ireland on international duty.

Oxford are vying for promotion into the Championship and currently sit fifth in League One, five points behind fourth-placed Argyle.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media