01 Apr 2022

Sophie Ecclestone: England yet to hit top form going into final with Australia

Sophie Ecclestone: England yet to hit top form going into final with Australia

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 Apr 2022 7:25 AM

Sophie Ecclestone believes England are yet to play their best cricket ahead of the Women’s World Cup final against Australia on Sunday.

The spin bowler claimed a maiden international five-for as England powered into the final with a 137-run victory over South Africa.

Ecclestone finished with figures of six for 36 as the Proteas were bowled for 156, in a match where Danni Wyatt top-scored with a maiden World Cup century in England’s 293 for eight.

England opened the tournament with three consecutive losses, but a fifth straight victory has seen Heather Knight’s side set up a final with Australia, and Ecclestone believes England have not been at their best so far.

“I think when we lost three from three, there were a few tears in the changing room after the game,” the 22-year-old spinner said.

“I think everyone was very disappointed with how we’d gone, but I think the turning point was having a few meetings to just say that we had nothing to lose now, so just put what we do in training out into a game and go out with no fear.

England did not win a single game in the Ashes this winter and also lost to Australia in their World Cup opening game.

However, Ecclestone urged her side to put on a show in the final on Sunday in Wellington.

“Obviously it’s a great feeling getting through to the WC final. It’s something we’ve been working towards after we lost three games at the start so it’s great to get to the final and hopefully we can put on a show on Sunday,” she said.

