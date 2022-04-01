Search

02 Apr 2022

Same again for Ipswich as they prepare for visit of Cambridge

Same again for Ipswich as they prepare for visit of Cambridge

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 Apr 2022 2:25 PM

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna has no new injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s visit of Cambridge in Sky Bet League One.

Captain Sam Morsy was restored to the starting line-up for last weekend’s clash with Plymouth after a knock and grabbed the only goal of the game to extend the Tractor Boys impressive unbeaten run to 11 matches.

It has raised the prospect of a late promotion push via the play-offs but the hosts remain without Kayden Jackson (hamstring) and George Edmundson (ankle).

Lee Evans (knee) and Idris El Mizouni (Achilles) have recently stepped up their respective recoveries and could be back in contention for the clash with U’s.

Cambridge are expected to be without midfielder Liam O’Neil again due to a calf issue.

He suffered the injury at MK Dons last month and sat out last weekend’s 1-0 win over Wimbledon.

Shilow Tracey was able to return for the victory last time out but U’s boss Mark Bonner is still not able to call upon captain Greg Taylor (ankle).

Jack Iredale (ankle) is close to a return and will be assessed before Saturday but Brighton loanee Jensen is not likely to feature again this season.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media