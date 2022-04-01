Lyle Taylor and Troy Deeney facing late checks for Birmingham

Birmingham will assess strikers Lyle Taylor and Troy Deeney ahead of hosting local rivals West Brom in the Sky Bet Championship.

Taylor, on loan from Nottingham Forest, has missed Blues’ last two games but could return following a calf injury, while Deeney has been absent for almost three months with a similar issue.

City defender Kristian Pedersen is available following a one-match ban.

But Manchester United loanee Teden Mengi (hamstring) and fellow defender George Friend (calf/knee) are still sidelined for Lee Bowyer’s side.

West Brom boss Steve Bruce will have Sam Johnstone and Andy Carroll available for the short trip to St Andrew’s.

Goalkeeper Johnstone has overcome the illness which caused him to withdraw from England’s squad during the international break, while striker Carroll returns to contention after missing the 2-2 draw at Bristol City with a minor knock.

Baggies forward Daryl Dike, who has been out since January, has suffered a fresh injury setback and may not feature again this season.

Winger Matty Phillips (foot) is nearing a return to first-team training but will not be involved, while striker Kenneth Zohore (thigh) remains sidelined.