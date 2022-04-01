Wigan trio to return from international duty for Bolton match

Wigan’s international contingent are likely to feature in the derby clash with Bolton on Saturday.

Will Keane, Josh Magennis and James McClean all played two matches for their respective countries and will now bid to help take the Latics to the top of the League One table.

Midfielder Jordan Cousins stepped up his recovery after four months out with a thigh injury with a run-out for the under-23s and could be in contention for a return to the squad.

Callum Lang is available again after serving a two-match ban but Charlie Wyke remains absent.

Bolton will have Gethin Jones available for the first time in more than a month.

The defender returns from compassionate leave following the death of his mother while Wanderers’ four internationals all came through the break with no mishaps.

Lloyd Isgrove will miss the rest of the season, though, after breaking down again on his return from the hamstring injury he suffered back in November.

Kieran Lee is not expected to feature yet following heel surgery, while Josh Sheehan and Andrew Tutte remain sidelined.