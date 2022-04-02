Search

02 Apr 2022

Ian Evatt disappointed with referee decision as Bolton claim late point at Wigan

Ian Evatt disappointed with referee decision as Bolton claim late point at Wigan

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

02 Apr 2022 5:55 PM

Bolton boss Ian Evatt was left seething after Wigan were allowed to keep 11 men on the field for the duration of Saturday’s 1-1 Sky Bet League One draw at the DW Stadium.

James McClean had given Wigan a seventh-minute lead, but was then cautioned for bringing down Wanderers winger Oladapo Afolayan.

Moments before half-time, McClean again felled Afolayan, only for referee Samuel Barrott to decide against brandishing a second yellow.

Bolton levelled eight minutes from time through Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, but Evatt was still incensed with McClean avoiding an early bath.

“I don’t see how it isn’t a yellow card,” he said. “The whole stadium knew it.

“Dapo got there first and played the ball around James and Dapo was going in towards goal.

“The linesman said the ball went out of play but it only did after three or four bounces and Dapo not running after it because he had been brought to the floor.

“It was a really disappointing decision because that really does put things in our favour.

“But massive credit to our lads, we wrestled back the impetus after that first half-an-hour and we were outstanding.”

Evatt spoke to the official at half-time and did not feel he got an acceptable explanation.

“His opinion was that it wasn’t his fault – that was the information he got from the linesman,” added Evatt.

“But the information was wrong. Everyone knew it was a yellow, and that’s that.”

Unsurprisingly, opposite number Leam Richardson felt the referee got the big decision spot on.

“I thought both sets of fans, both sets of players were excellent today,” he said.

“I didn’t think there was a tackle in the game that deserved to make it an uneven game.

“I thought the referee and the officials managed the game extremely well.

“In my opinion, there was no need to send anybody off.”

On the game itself, Richardson felt his side let Bolton off the hook by not taking full advantage of their first-half dominance.

“I thought we controlled large parts of the game,” he said.

“I thought we were excellent in the first half, possibly should have put the game to bed by half-time.

“In fact, for the first 60 minutes, we dominated large parts of the game, but now and again you have to dig in and defend.

“Both teams kept each other honest throughout, it was fantastic for the fans, and a good derby occasion.”

Evatt, meanwhile, reckoned Bolton were good value for a point after recovering from a poor start.

“For the first 25 minutes to half an hour, we weren’t good enough,” he said.

“They got the ball and dominated us not through good play but more from our own mistakes. I thought we looked nervous.

“It was territory, set-plays, them nicking second balls in midfield and it felt like we were under pressure when really we weren’t, and we didn’t manage that spell well enough.

“When they scored it jolted us and we took over the last 10-15 minutes of the first half and then the whole of the second half, really.

“I’m delighted we got the goal. It was the least we deserved.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media