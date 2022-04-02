Search

02 Apr 2022

Oldham win tight relegation scrap against Stevenage

Oldham win tight relegation scrap against Stevenage

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

02 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

Jamie Hopcutt’s first-half header gave Oldham a vital 1-0 win away at Stevenage to boost their League Two survival hopes.

In a crunch relegation battle, John Sheridan’s men took the spoils to lever themselves three points clear of their opponents and the drop zone.

Stevenage had two early chances to open the scoring when Luke Norris screwed wide from close range and then Arthur Read’s strike from a tight angle drew a save from Latics’ keeper Danny Rogers.

But Oldham took the lead with 16 minutes gone, a beautiful early cross from Jordan Clarke found Hopcutt at the back post who headed firmly across goal and into the net.

Undeterred, Stevenage cranked up the pressure, Jake Taylor twice firing off target and Elliot List doing likewise from an excellent Luther James-Wildin cross.

Another cross saw Read scuff a chance from 12 yards out. Stevenage’s profligacy continued into the second half, as Michael Bostwick shot wide on the hour mark.

Oldham even survived an injury-time penalty shout to record a much-needed win.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media