Search

02 Apr 2022

Swindon held by Rochdale in goalless stalemate at Spotland

Swindon held by Rochdale in goalless stalemate at Spotland

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

02 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

Away-day specialists Swindon missed the chance to climb into the Sky Bet League Two play-off places after they were held to a goalless draw at lowly Rochdale.

The Robins, with the division’s best record on the road, would have moved into the top seven with an 11th league win on their travels.

But in the absence of injured 18-goal top scorer Harry McKirdy, they lacked the cutting edge needed to pick up maximum points and remain 10th in the table.

Swindon had by far the better chances but were unable to beat home goalkeeper Jay Lynch as Rochdale picked up another point in their bid to stay well clear of the relegation places.

In the opening half, Swindon’s most potent attacking threat was Joe Tomlinson. The on-loan Peterborough United left-back had three clear-cut chances, two of which brought important saves from Lynch.

Swindon also had the one noteworthy chance of a lacklustre second half when a header from substitute Mandela Egbo brought a flying save from Lynch, who was named the sponsors’ man of the match.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media