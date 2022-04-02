Max Kretzschmar earns 10-man Woking victory at Boreham Wood

Ten-man Woking upset Boreham Wood thanks to Max Kretzschmar’s second-half penalty.
The first half was goalless and light on serious chances, with the best effort coming when Kretzschmar fired a low free-kick against the outside of the right-hand post.
Danilo Orsi decided to take matters into his own hands – and out of those of goalkeeper Craig Ross – shortly after the restart but his cheeky goal was disallowed.
Taye Ashby-Hammond saved Kretzschmar’s deflected shot at the other end, but, despite the 68th-minute dismissal of Rohan Ince, the Cards took the lead barely five minutes later as Kretzschmar converted after Will Evans fouled Tyreke Johnson in the box.
Dennon Lewis went closest to an equaliser after Ross’ poor punch, but Wood’s play-off hopes suffered a setback.
