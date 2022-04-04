Search

04 Apr 2022

Millwall could welcome back Ryan Leonard for Swansea visit

Millwall could welcome back Ryan Leonard for Swansea visit

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 Apr 2022 11:25 AM

Ryan Leonard could return to the Millwall squad for the visit of Swansea.

The versatile midfielder is fit again after more than four months out with an ankle injury.

The Lions will still be without Shaun Hutchinson, Mason Bennett and Luke Freeman.

Teenage forward Zak Lovelace is a doubt with a dead leg.

Swansea head to south London on the back of a memorable 4-0 derby win over Cardiff.

Jamie Paterson and Flynn Downes shook off muscle injuries to return to the side at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Swans suffered no new injuries and therefore should have a fully-fit squad.

Finley Burns, Korey Smith and Olivier Ntcham will be pushing for recalls if manager Russell Martin opts to make changes.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media