MK Dons waiting on Kaine Kesler Hayden ahead of Crewe clash

MK Dons boss Liam Manning expects to have defender Kaine Kesler Hayden available for Tuesday’s Sky Bet League One match with relegation-threatened Crewe.

England Under-20 international Kesler Hayden, who is on loan from Aston Villa, was withdrawn 25 minutes from the end of Saturday’s 2-0 win over Shrewsbury as a precaution following a couple of knocks.

The promotion-chasing Dons appear to have no fresh selection concerns as they seek to move top of the table, with the likes of Theo Corbeanu, David Kasumu and Connor Wickham pushing for starts.

Wing-back Tennai Watson and fellow defender Aden Baldwin are likely to remain sidelined for the remainder of the season due to injury.

Crewe manager David Artell could opt for changes at Stadium MK as his side attempt to boost their slim hopes of survival.

Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at home to Fleetwood left rock-bottom Alex 12 points from safety with just six fixtures remaining.

On-loan Ipswich midfielder Rekeem Harper and German forward Bassala Sambou are among those hoping for recalls.

Rio Adebisi, Scott Robertson and Ryan Alebiosu have been ruled out for the rest of the season, while Mikael Mandron (knee) and Tariq Uwakwe (knee) are set to make comebacks later this month.