Search

04 Apr 2022

Morecambe likely to stick with winning formula against Oxford

Morecambe likely to stick with winning formula against Oxford

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 Apr 2022 8:25 PM

Morecambe have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their Sky Bet League One clash with Oxford.

The Shrimps picked up their first victory since January after seeing off Burton last time out and boss Derek Adams is likely to stick with a winning formula.

Alfie McCalmont and Greg Leigh could be in contention to return to the squad after missing the win against the Brewers.

Both were away on international duty, McCalmont with Northern Ireland Under-21s and Leigh with Jamaica, but will be aiming to force their way back into a winning side.

Oxford lost 1-0 at Plymouth at the weekend but could welcome James Henry back into the starting line-up.

The forward came off the bench in the defeat on his return from injury and will be angling for a place in the XI.

Marcus Browne and Sam Baldock could again be absent as their recoveries continue.

The loss at promotion hopefuls Plymouth dented Oxford’s own play-off push and Karl Robinson will be keen to turn things around.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media