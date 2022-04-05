Search

05 Apr 2022

On this day in 2012: Great Britain trio win Track World Championship gold

On this day in 2012: Great Britain trio win Track World Championship gold

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

05 Apr 2022 7:25 AM

Great Britain’s Joanna Rowsell, Dani King and Laura Trott claimed gold in the 3km team pursuit at the Track Cycling World Championships in Melbourne on this day in 2012.

The trio clocked a world record time of 3min 15.720sec in the final.

Australia’s Annette Edmondson, Melissa Hoskins and Josephine Tomic were second in 3mins 16.943secs, with Canada third ahead of New Zealand in an event which would make its Olympic debut in London later in the year.

The 21-year-old King and 19-year-old Trott now had two world titles from two attempts, while Rowsell, who missed out on selection in 2011 following illness and injury, became a three-time world champion after reclaiming the prized rainbow jersey she most recently won in 2009 in Pruszkow.

The 23-year-old Rowsell, from Cheam, said: “I can’t believe I’m world champion again – it’s been three years. I so badly wanted that rainbow jersey back.

“We’re surprised how fast we’ve ridden here – we might need to adjust our targets now.

“We knew we were going to have to break the world record to win today – we didn’t quite know how much by.

“We didn’t think we’d see this time until August. We need to rethink a bit there.”

In the Olympic final in London, the trio smashed the world record for the sixth successive time to claim gold.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media