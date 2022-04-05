Search

06 Apr 2022

The best I’ve ever seen live – Derek Adams in awe of Trevor Carson’s save

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 Apr 2022 12:25 AM

Morecambe manager Derek Adams praised goalkeeper Trevor Carson after a string of superb second-half saves helped his side beat play-off chasing Oxford 2-1 and move out of the League One relegation zone.

The Shrimps went down to an early goal from Matty Taylor but hit back with strikes from Aaron Wildig and Cole Stockton before Carson proved to be the hero to secure a second consecutive win.

Carson saved brilliantly with his legs from Nathan Holland and then tipped away a snapshot with his left hand from substitute Sam Winnall in stoppage time

Adams said: “Trevor pulled off a number of superb saves with one of them being up there with the best I’ve ever seen live and that played a massive part in the win.

“He had no right to make the save really but it was brilliant and played a massive part in the win which means we have now taken six points from six and given ourselves an opportunity to stay in the league.

“It was a great team performance tonight and we showed great resilience and it is great to be out of the bottom four, which means that between now and the end of the season we now have to better the results of teams around us and that is our aim.”

Oxford manager Karl Robinson said there was still a long way to go in the battle for promotion despite a second successive defeat leaving his side three points off the top six.

He said: “In the last two games our opponents have had three shots on target and we have dominated both games for long periods but not got the results.

“There were things we could have improved on obviously especially with our decision making in the final third but everyone who watched the game will know their goalkeeper was unbelievable and made one of the best saves I think I’ve ever seen at this level.

“We are not out of this by any means and we will be fighting all the way to the end of the season.”

