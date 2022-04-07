Search

07 Apr 2022

Forest Green pushing for promotion without injured striker Matty Stevens

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

07 Apr 2022 12:25 PM

Forest Green could move to the brink of Sky Bet League Two promotion with victory over Hartlepool.

Rovers are 12 points ahead of fourth-placed Northampton, with a game in hand, and three more would put the champagne firmly on ice.

The New Lawn club have vowed to win promotion for 27-goal striker Matty Stevens, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury last weekend.

Boss Rob Edwards will assess the rest of his squad following their midweek win at Mansfield, where everyone appeared to come through unscathed.

Bryn Morris is expected to return for Hartlepool.

The on-loan midfielder missed last week’s defeat by Salford as his fitness is being managed following a recent injury, but he is likely to come back into the fray.

Striker Luke Molyneux will be assessed as he has a shin injury while Joe Grey will also be checked following a knock in the loss to Salford.

Boss Graeme Lee has hinted that on-loan Rotherham defender Jake Hull will be given some game time between now and the end of the season.

