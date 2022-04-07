Isaiah Jones expected to return for Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough expect to welcome back Isaiah Jones at home to Hull.
Jones, who has excelled in a wing-back role this season, missed the defeat to Sky Bet Championship leaders Fulham on Wednesday through illness.
Boro’s play-off hopes were dented by that 1-0 Riverside loss and boss Chris Wilder will assess that game before finalising his starting line-up to take on the Tigers.
Marc Bola, Folarin Balogun and Riley McGree are all in contention to start.
Hull are without Randell Williams again and boss Shota Arveladze has not put a timescale on the midfielder’s return.
Williams, signed from Exeter last summer, has not figured since picking up a knee injury in the January win at Bournemouth.
Striker Tom Eaves misses out through suspension after being sent off in the home defeat to Huddersfield.
Defender Lewie Coyle is likely to return to the squad after a two-month absence, but Josh Emmanuel remains sidelined through illness.
