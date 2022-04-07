Search

07 Apr 2022

Conor Shaughnessy suspended as Burton face Plymouth

Conor Shaughnessy suspended as Burton face Plymouth

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

07 Apr 2022 3:25 PM

Burton will be without midfielder Conor Shaughnessy as they look to kick-start their season against promotion-chasing Plymouth.

Shaughnessy was sent off shortly before half-time in Saturday’s 3-0 Sky Bet League One defeat at Morecambe which left Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s men with just one in in eight games.

Joe Powell could be in line to step up to the starting line-up after being named on the bench against the Shrimpers following a neck strain.

Adlene Guedioura and Oumar Niasse, neither of whom made Hasselbaink’s matchday squad on Saturday, are also pushing to return to action.

Plymouth could welcome back wing-backs Conor Grant and Steven Sessegnon as they look to maintain their promotion push against the Brewers.

Grant and Sessegnon have been ruled out in recent weeks with groin and ankle injuries respectively, but successfully returned to training this week and could feature.

However, James Bolton is unlikely to be fit as he continues to recover from the ankle injury he sustained in the recent defeat at Ipswich.

Alfie Lewis (thigh) is also sidelined as Argyle look to pile the pressure on the clubs in the automatic promotion positions.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media