Russell Martin has options ahead of Swansea’s game with Derby

Swansea boss Russell Martin has decisions to make ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Derby.

The Swans head into the game on the back of a four-match unbeaten run capped by back-to-back away victories at derby rivals Cardiff and Millwall.

Republic of Ireland defender Ryan Manning returned to the starting line-up at the Den after completing a four-match ban so should be involved again.

Midfielder Flynn Downes, who had only just come back from a muscle problem, missed the Millwall win and continues to be assessed ahead of a potential return while Olivier Ntcham, Korey Smith and Jamie Paterson are all other options for Martin.

Derby, who have seen Chris Kirchner named as the preferred bidder by the club’s joint administrators, must do without suspended midfielder Max Bird.

Bird was shown a straight red card during the second half of the 1-0 win over Preston last weekend and must serve a ban.

Rams boss Wayne Rooney reported no fresh injury problems ahead of the trip to Wales.

Striker Colin Kazim-Richards continues his recovery from an ankle problem suffered against Blackburn last month.