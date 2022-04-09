Search

11 Apr 2022

Crawley pile more misery on Barrow

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

09 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

Kwesi Appiah’s second-half goal earned Crawley a 1-0 victory against relegation-battling Barrow.

A third consecutive defeat under Phil Brown leaves the Bluebirds with only one win from their last 12 games and only out of the bottom two on goal difference.

Crawley, who were taken over by American investment group Wagmi United in the week, recorded three successive home wins for the first time in 13 months

Barrow almost had an early boost when Josh Kay poked the ball wide at the far post following a cross by skipper Ollie Banks.

The Bluebirds threatened again when Banks put a low shot wide from 13 yards.

Crawley created few clear-cut chances in the first half although striker Tom Nichols forced goalkeeper Paul Farman to save his goal-bound header from James Tilley’s cross.

The Reds were denied an opener only two minutes after the break when keeper Farman blocked George Francomb’s fierce close range shot.

Striker Appiah headed wastefully wide before putting the Reds ahead after 57 minutes, firing his 11th goal of the season from close range after Will Ferry’s assist.

Nichols put Appiah through late on but he was thwarted by the alert Farman.

Barrow came nearest to levelling when substitute Luke James had a shot blocked in stoppage time.

