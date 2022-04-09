Search

11 Apr 2022

Accrington hit back to earn last-gasp win at 10-man Fleetwood

Accrington hit back to earn last-gasp win at 10-man Fleetwood

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

09 Apr 2022 6:55 PM

Ten-man Fleetwood went down 2-1 at home to Accrington to remain in relegation danger.

The hosts had goalkeeper Alex Cairns sent off late on for handling outside the box, after which Michael Nottingham headed home Sean McConville’s stoppage-time corner to hand the visitors the points.

Defeat left Fleetwood with only goal difference keeping them out of the drop zone.

Stanley went close early on when Tommy Leigh’s close-range effort was smartly saved by Alex Cairns.

Colby Bishop then found space in the Fleetwood box before smashing an angled strike just off target.

At the other end Anthony Pilkington beat Stanley keeper Toby Savin to a hopeful ball forward before rolling a shot a couple of feet wide.

Fleetwood took the lead in added time at the end of the first half when Ellis Harrison rose to head home Dan Batty’s in-swinging corner.

Stanley’s John O’Sullivan drove a low shot inches past a post soon after the restart before Harrison was thwarted by a goal-line clearance from defender Jay Rich-Baghuelou.

Stanley levelled when McConville side-footed home after Leigh’s long throw was not cleared.

Five minutes from time Cairns was sent off after handling McConville’s ball forward outside his area and worse was to come for Fleetwood as Nottingham completed the Accrington comeback.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media